Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Dips in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 22320.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22150.15 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,272.35 and closed at 22,320.75. The stock reached a high of 22,577.35 and a low of 22,150. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,13,562.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22150.15, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹22320.75

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the price is 22,150.15 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -170.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or 170.6.

14 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22320.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1655 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22320.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.