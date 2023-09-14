Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Dips in Negative Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,272.35 and closed at ₹22,320.75. The stock reached a high of ₹22,577.35 and a low of ₹22,150. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,13,562.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the price is ₹22,150.15 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -170.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or ₹170.6.
On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1655 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹22320.75.
