Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 22186.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22499 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

The last day of trading for Nestle India saw an open price of 22,257.7 and a close price of 22,186.55. The stock had a high of 22,499.9 and a low of 22,165.65. The market capitalization of the company is 216,925.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22186.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1339. The closing price for the day was 22186.55.

