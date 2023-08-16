Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 21829.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21918.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 21,850 and closed at 21,829.5. The stock reached a high of 22,049.05 and a low of 21,725 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently at 2,11,330.72 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 23,390 and a low of 17,888. On the BSE, a total of 419 shares were traded on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21918.7, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹21829.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 21918.7 with a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 89.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21829.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 419. The closing price for the stock was 21829.5.

