Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Slumps in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 21900.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21894.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading for Nestle India, the stock opened at ₹22,000.05 and closed at ₹21,900.2. The stock reached a high of ₹22,002 and a low of ₹21,800. The market capitalization of Nestle India was reported at ₹211,095.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹23,390, while the 52-week low was ₹17,888. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,109 shares.
17 Aug 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST
17 Aug 2023, 08:24:46 AM IST
