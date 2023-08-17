Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 21900.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21894.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading for Nestle India, the stock opened at 22,000.05 and closed at 21,900.2. The stock reached a high of 22,002 and a low of 21,800. The market capitalization of Nestle India was reported at 211,095.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 23,390, while the 52-week low was 17,888. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21894.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹21900.2

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the price is 21894.35. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 5.85.

17 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21900.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1109 shares and the closing price was 21900.2.

