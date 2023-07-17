Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Dips in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,876 and closed at ₹22,820.75. The stock reached a high of ₹23,199.95 and a low of ₹22,600. The market capitalization of the company is ₹222,963.27 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹23,388.95 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,980 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23047.35, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 As of the latest data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹23047.35 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -77.85, indicating a decrease of ₹77.85. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23035.85, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23035.85. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -89.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹89.35 in the stock price. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23088.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is ₹23088.1, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -37.1, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹37.1. Click here for Nestle Ind AGM Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23023.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23023.6 with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -101.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.44% or ₹101.6. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23109.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23109.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.25, suggesting a small decline in value. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23105.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current data for Nestle India stock shows that its price is ₹23105.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.09 percent, resulting in a net change of -19.75. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23129.25, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23129.25 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and has gained 4.05 points. Click here for Nestle Ind News Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23169.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹23169.05. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹43.85. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23151.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23151.1 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 25.9. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23194.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 As of the current data, Nestle Ind stock is priced at ₹23194.5 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 69.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23232.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23232.45. It has increased by 0.46% or 107.25 points. Click here for Nestle Ind Dividend Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23238.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current data of Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is ₹23238.6, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 113.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the net change is a positive 113.4. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23324.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹23324.05. It has shown a percent change of 0.86, with a net change of 198.85. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23353.45, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23353.45. It has experienced a 0.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹228.25. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23300, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23,300, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 174.8. Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23244.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹23244.45 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 119.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 119.25 points compared to the previous trading session. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23167.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹23167.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 42.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23125.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹22820.75 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹23125.2 with a net change of 304.45 and a percent change of 1.33. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% from its previous closing price. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22820.75 yesterday On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1980 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹22,820.75. Share Via