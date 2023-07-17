Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 23125.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23047.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,876 and closed at 22,820.75. The stock reached a high of 23,199.95 and a low of 22,600. The market capitalization of the company is 222,963.27 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is 23,388.95 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23047.35, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

As of the latest data, the stock price of Nestle India is 23047.35 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -77.85, indicating a decrease of 77.85.

17 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23035.85, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 23035.85. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -89.35, suggesting a decrease of 89.35 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23088.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 23088.1, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -37.1, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 37.1.

Click here for Nestle Ind AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23023.6, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23023.6 with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -101.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.44% or 101.6.

17 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23109.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23109.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.25, suggesting a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23105.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that its price is 23105.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.09 percent, resulting in a net change of -19.75.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23129.25, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23129.25 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and has gained 4.05 points.

Click here for Nestle Ind News

17 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23169.05, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23169.05. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 43.85.

17 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23151.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23151.1 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 25.9.

17 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23194.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

As of the current data, Nestle Ind stock is priced at 23194.5 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 69.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23232.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23232.45. It has increased by 0.46% or 107.25 points.

Click here for Nestle Ind Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23238.6, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current data of Nestle India stock shows that the stock price is 23238.6, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 113.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the net change is a positive 113.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23324.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle India is 23324.05. It has shown a percent change of 0.86, with a net change of 198.85.

17 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23353.45, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23353.45. It has experienced a 0.99% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 228.25.

17 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23300, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23,300, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 174.8.

Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23244.45, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23244.45 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 119.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.52% or 119.25 points compared to the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23167.45, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23167.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 42.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23125.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹22820.75

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23125.2 with a net change of 304.45 and a percent change of 1.33. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% from its previous closing price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22820.75 yesterday

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1980 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 22,820.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.