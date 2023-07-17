Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23047.35, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 As of the latest data, the stock price of Nestle India is ₹23047.35 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -77.85, indicating a decrease of ₹77.85.

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23088.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is ₹23088.1, with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -37.1, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹37.1. Click here for Nestle Ind AGM

Nestle Ind Live Updates

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23129.25, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23129.25 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and has gained 4.05 points. Click here for Nestle Ind News

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23232.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23232.45. It has increased by 0.46% or 107.25 points. Click here for Nestle Ind Dividend

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23300, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹23125.2 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23,300, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 174.8. Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

Nestle Ind Live Updates

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23125.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹22820.75 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹23125.2 with a net change of 304.45 and a percent change of 1.33. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% from its previous closing price.