Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹23,147 and closed at ₹23,108.7. The high for the day was ₹23,248, while the low was ₹23,144. The market capitalization of the company is ₹223,746.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹23,599, while its 52-week low is ₹17,888. A total of 284 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle India Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Nestle India Limited stock is 17880.00000, while the 52 week high price is 23599.85000.

Nestle Ind share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 23128.81 10 Days 22930.34 20 Days 22799.33 50 Days 22376.07 100 Days 22435.74 300 Days 21080.56

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23181.6 72.9 0.32 23599.0 17888.0 223507.07 Britannia Industries 4591.2 7.6 0.17 5268.55 3690.9 110587.45 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1337.05 18.75 1.42 1462.0 851.7 48390.32 Adani Wilmar 343.05 1.5 0.44 730.0 327.0 44585.47

Nestle Ind share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 16 15 15 16 Hold 10 10 9 9 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Top active options for Nestle Ind Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹286.55 (+10.17%) & ₹536.8 (+15.68%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹22500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹244.65 (-27.61%) & ₹90.15 (-40.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹23108.7 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume of Nestle Ind was 284 shares, and the closing price was ₹23,108.7.