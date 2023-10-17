Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at 23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's 23108.7

17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 23108.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23317.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 23,147 and closed at 23,108.7. The high for the day was 23,248, while the low was 23,144. The market capitalization of the company is 223,746.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 23,599, while its 52-week low is 17,888. A total of 284 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind closed today at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

Today, the closing price of Nestle Ind stock was 23,317.75, which represents a 0.9% increase from the previous day's closing price of 23,108.7. The net change for the day was 209.05.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
17 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is 23144, while the high price is 23350.

17 Oct 2023, 03:34 PM IST Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23135.1 as against previous close of 23118.65

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23323.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 23350.0, while the offer price is 23359.95. There is a bid quantity of 40 and an offer quantity of 120. The open interest for Nestle Ind stands at 291640.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Nestle India Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Nestle India Limited stock is 17880.00000, while the 52 week high price is 23599.85000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23319.4, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23,319.4, and it has experienced a 0.91% increase, with a net change of 210.7.

17 Oct 2023, 02:50 PM IST Top active options for Nestle Ind

Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 272.05 (+4.59%) & 520.15 (+12.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 22000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 230.75 (-31.72%) & 31.55 (-50.86%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23206.9598.250.4323599.017888.0223751.48
Britannia Industries4589.55.90.135268.553690.9110546.51
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1321.553.250.251462.0851.747829.35
Adani Wilmar342.050.50.15730.0327.044455.51
17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23201.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23,201.75. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 93.05.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock today is 23,144 and the high price is 23,305.

17 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23226.1, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23226.1 with a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.51% from its previous close. The net change in the stock price is 117.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 117.4 points from its previous close.

17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Nestle Ind

Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 292.0 (+12.26%) & 548.0 (+18.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 22000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 227.2 (-32.77%) & 36.4 (-43.3%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days23128.81
10 Days22930.34
20 Days22799.33
50 Days22376.07
100 Days22435.74
300 Days21080.56
17 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

Nestle India stock's low price for the day was 23144, while the high price reached 23305.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23221.65, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23,221.65. It has experienced a 0.49% increase, resulting in a net change of 112.95.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23135.1 as against previous close of 23118.65

The spot price of Nestle Ind is currently at 23215.7. The bid price stands at 23275.05, while the offer price is 23289.8. Both the bid and offer quantities are 40. The open interest for the stock is 292080.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23181.672.90.3223599.017888.0223507.07
Britannia Industries4591.27.60.175268.553690.9110587.45
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1337.0518.751.421462.0851.748390.32
Adani Wilmar343.051.50.44730.0327.044585.47
17 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy16151516
Hold101099
Sell4444
Strong Sell1111
17 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23229.8, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23,229.8, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 121.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the net change is 121.1.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is 23144 and the high price is 23305.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Nestle Ind

Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 285.0 (+9.57%) & 545.0 (+17.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 22500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 233.6 (-30.88%) & 79.85 (-47.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23135.1 as against previous close of 23118.65

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23257.55 with a bid price of 23320.1 and an offer price of 23334.05. The stock has a bid quantity of 40 and an offer quantity of 40. The open interest for Nestle Ind is 291760.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Nestle India stock was 23144, while the high price reached 23279.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23257.55, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23257.55 with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 148.85.

Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Nestle Ind

Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 286.55 (+10.17%) & 536.8 (+15.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 22500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 244.65 (-27.61%) & 90.15 (-40.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23239.15, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹23108.7

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23239.15, with a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 130.45, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is 23144, while the high price is 23265.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹23108.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Nestle Ind was 284 shares, and the closing price was 23,108.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

