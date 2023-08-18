Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹21,932.3 and closed at ₹21,952.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹21,999, while the lowest price was ₹21,618.95. The market capitalization of Nestle India stands at ₹209,076.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390, and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,412.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle Ind Live Updates
NESTLE INDIA
NESTLE INDIA
Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|-5.76%
|6 Months
|10.39%
|YTD
|10.51%
|1 Year
|9.79%
Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21684.85, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹21952.8
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹21,684.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is - ₹267.95, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21952.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, a total of 1,412 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹21,952.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!