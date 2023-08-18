Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 21952.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21684.85 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 21,932.3 and closed at 21,952.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 21,999, while the lowest price was 21,618.95. The market capitalization of Nestle India stands at 209,076.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, and the 52-week low is 17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,412.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-5.76%
6 Months10.39%
YTD10.51%
1 Year9.79%
18 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21684.85, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹21952.8

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 21,684.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is - 267.95, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21952.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, a total of 1,412 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 21,952.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.