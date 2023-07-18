comScore
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock plummets in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 23068.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22946.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 23,060.25 and closed at 23,125.2. The stock's high for the day was 23,390, while the low was 22,974.4. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,22,109.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,388.95, and the 52-week low is 17,888. The stock had a volume of 1,348 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:45:12 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22946.35, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle India Ltd is 22,946.35. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.53%, resulting in a net change of -122.4.

18 Jul 2023, 11:30:12 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22970, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22970. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -98.75, suggesting a decrease of 98.75 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 11:20:27 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22982.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22982.35, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -86.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and decreased by 86.4 from its previous value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00:12 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23054.8, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 23054.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -13.95.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46:38 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23092.35, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23092.35, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 23.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:30:04 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23108, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23108 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 39.25, indicating a slight increase.

18 Jul 2023, 10:22:37 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23134, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23134 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 65.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.28% and has gained 65.25 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:03:07 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23062.3, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23062.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -6.45.

18 Jul 2023, 09:46:38 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23092, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23092 with a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 23.25, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

18 Jul 2023, 09:37:08 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23176.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23176.65, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 107.9. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.47% and has gained 107.9 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:22:07 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23115.35, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹23068.75

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23115.35. It has seen a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 46.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00:50 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23036.65, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹23125.2

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23036.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -88.55, suggesting a decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 08:18:16 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹23125.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 1348 shares and closed at a price of 23125.2.

