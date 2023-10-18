Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind closed today at 23279.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's 23317.75

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind closed today at ₹23279.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹23317.75 Today, the closing price of Nestle Ind stock was ₹23,279.6, with a percent change of -0.16% and a net change of -38.15. Yesterday's closing price was ₹23,317.75.

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23279.6 -38.15 -0.16 23599.0 17888.0 224451.94 Britannia Industries 4597.35 -4.65 -0.1 5268.55 3690.9 110735.59 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1322.3 -2.2 -0.17 1462.0 851.7 47856.49 Adani Wilmar 339.2 -3.0 -0.88 730.0 327.0 44085.1 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Nestle India stock was ₹23188.4, while the high price was ₹23450.

Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23389.9 as against previous close of 23357.55 Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23253.55. The bid price is 23318.45, with a bid quantity of 40. The offer price is 23324.85, with an offer quantity of 40. The stock has an open interest of 283760.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle India Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Nestle India Limited stock is ₹17,880.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹23,599.85.

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 209.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.9% and the price has risen by ₹209.05. Click here for Nestle Ind Shareholdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Nestle Ind Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹134.55 (-11.25%) & ₹266.5 (-12.02%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹22500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹205.7 (+3.65%) & ₹70.5 (+1.66%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75. There has been a 0.9% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹209.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range Nestle India stock's low price for the day was ₹23144 and the high price was ₹23350. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23389.9 as against previous close of 23357.55 Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23325.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 23347.8, while the offer price is 23354.9. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 40. The open interest for Nestle Ind is 283680.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹23,317.75 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 209.05.

Nestle Ind share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 23175.50 10 Days 22991.88 20 Days 22830.72 50 Days 22380.74 100 Days 22452.90 300 Days 21095.22

Top active options for Nestle Ind Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹286.25 (-5.5%) & ₹142.8 (-5.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹194.55 (+1.97%) & ₹345.0 (+5.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range Nestle India stock had a low price of ₹23144 and a high price of ₹23350 today.

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 As of the current data, Nestle Ind stock is priced at ₹23317.75 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 209.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.9% and has gained 209.05 points.

Nestle Ind Live Updates

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75. It has experienced a 0.9% increase in its stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹209.05. Click here for Nestle Ind AGM

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is ₹23144 and the high price is ₹23350.

Top active options for Nestle Ind Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹278.05 (-8.2%) & ₹539.8 (-4.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹189.55 (-4.48%) & ₹320.05 (-2.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75, which has increased by 0.9% or ₹209.05.

Nestle Ind share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 16 16 15 16 Hold 10 10 9 9 Sell 4 4 4 4 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23389.9 as against previous close of 23357.55 Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23325.3. The bid price stands at 23337.2 with a bid quantity of 40, while the offer price is 23349.95 with an offer quantity of 80. The stock has an open interest of 282600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is ₹23144, while the high price is ₹23350.

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 209.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the value has increased by ₹209.05. Click here for Nestle Ind Dividend

Top active options for Nestle Ind Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹321.0 (+5.98%) & ₹159.0 (+4.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹23000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹22500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹156.85 (-20.96%) & ₹53.85 (-22.35%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 209.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.9% and has gained 209.05 points.

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is ₹23144, while the high price is ₹23350.

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 209.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the net change in price is ₹209.05.

Nestle Ind Live Updates

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.56% 3 Months 2.08% 6 Months 12.89% YTD 18.97% 1 Year 23.28%

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23317.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹23108.7 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23317.75. It has seen a 0.9% increase in its value, with a net change of ₹209.05.