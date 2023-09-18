Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,574.5 and closed at ₹22,480.85. The stock reached a high of ₹22,700 and a low of ₹22,321.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹218,035.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390, while the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 2,047 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22656.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹22614.15 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22,656.5 with a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 42.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Nestle Ind September futures opened at 22409.0 as against previous close of 22661.5 Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22665.3. The bid and offer prices are 22706.65 and 22729.85 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 40. The stock has an open interest of 323440.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22666.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹22614.15 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,666.15. It has experienced a 0.23 percent change, resulting in a net change of 52. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.38% 3 Months -7.97% 6 Months 19.96% YTD 15.38% 1 Year 19.01% Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22550.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹22614.15 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,550.05. There has been a decrease of 0.28% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -64.1. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22480.85 on last trading day On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 2047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹22,480.85. Share Via