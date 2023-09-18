comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 22614.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22656.5 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,574.5 and closed at 22,480.85. The stock reached a high of 22,700 and a low of 22,321.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 218,035.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 2,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:13:28 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22656.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹22614.15

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,656.5 with a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 42.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

18 Sep 2023, 10:10:08 AM IST

Nestle Ind September futures opened at 22409.0 as against previous close of 22661.5

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22665.3. The bid and offer prices are 22706.65 and 22729.85 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 40. The stock has an open interest of 323440.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 09:54:47 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22666.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹22614.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,666.15. It has experienced a 0.23 percent change, resulting in a net change of 52. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the significance of these numbers.

18 Sep 2023, 09:32:13 AM IST

Nestle Ind Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.38%
3 Months-7.97%
6 Months19.96%
YTD15.38%
1 Year19.01%
18 Sep 2023, 09:13:20 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22550.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹22614.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,550.05. There has been a decrease of 0.28% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -64.1.

18 Sep 2023, 08:16:37 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22480.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 2047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 22,480.85.

