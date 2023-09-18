Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,574.5 and closed at ₹22,480.85. The stock reached a high of ₹22,700 and a low of ₹22,321.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹218,035.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390, while the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 2,047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22656.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹22614.15
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22,656.5 with a percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 42.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Nestle Ind September futures opened at 22409.0 as against previous close of 22661.5
Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22665.3. The bid and offer prices are 22706.65 and 22729.85 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 40. The stock has an open interest of 323440.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,666.15. It has experienced a 0.23 percent change, resulting in a net change of 52.
Nestle Ind Live Updates
NESTLE INDIA
NESTLE INDIA
Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.38%
|3 Months
|-7.97%
|6 Months
|19.96%
|YTD
|15.38%
|1 Year
|19.01%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,550.05. There has been a decrease of 0.28% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -64.1.
On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 2047 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹22,480.85.
