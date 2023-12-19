Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 3.79 %. The stock closed at 24356.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25280 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
19 Dec 2023, 12:21:27 PM IST
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹25280, up 3.79% from yesterday's ₹24356.2
19 Dec 2023, 11:56:56 AM IST
Nestle Ind share price live: Analysts Views
Ratings
Current
1 W Ago
1 M Ago
3 M Ago
Strong Buy
4
4
4
4
Buy
14
15
16
15
Hold
10
9
11
9
Sell
5
5
5
4
Strong Sell
0
0
0
1
19 Dec 2023, 11:54:41 AM IST
Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹25331.4, up 4% from yesterday's ₹24356.2
19 Dec 2023, 11:31:08 AM IST
Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap
Nestle India
25607.6
1251.4
5.14
25240.0
17888.0
234930.4
Britannia Industries
4889.9
11.5
0.24
5268.55
4154.0
118360.3
Tata Consumer
801.15
0.55
0.07
861.35
685.0
88692.74
Patanjali Foods
1593.1
1.85
0.12
1665.0
851.7
56775.280000000006
Adani Wilmar
364.05
-2.5
-0.68
640.5
285.85
47990.63
19 Dec 2023, 11:00:03 AM IST
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹24356.2 on last trading day
