LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 19 Dec 2023, by 3.79 %. The stock closed at 24356.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25280 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2023, 12:21:27 PM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹25280, up 3.79% from yesterday's ₹24356.2

19 Dec 2023, 11:56:56 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy14151615
Hold109119
Sell5554
Strong Sell0001
19 Dec 2023, 11:54:41 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹25331.4, up 4% from yesterday's ₹24356.2

19 Dec 2023, 11:31:08 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India25607.61251.45.1425240.017888.0234930.4
Britannia Industries4889.911.50.245268.554154.0118360.3
Tata Consumer801.150.550.07861.35685.088692.74
Patanjali Foods1593.11.850.121665.0851.756775.280000000006
Adani Wilmar364.05-2.5-0.68640.5285.8547990.63
19 Dec 2023, 11:00:03 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹24356.2 on last trading day

