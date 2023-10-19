Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 23269.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23125.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India stock was 23,256.05 and the close price was 23,317.75. The stock reached a high of 23,450 and a low of 23,188.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 224,451.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,599 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The total volume traded on the BSE was 911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nestle India stock today was 23,109 and the high price was 23,280.

19 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Nestle Ind October futures opened at 23308.3 as against previous close of 23319.65

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23135. The bid price is slightly higher at 23162.85, while the offer price stands at 23186.4. Both the bid and offer quantities are 40. The open interest for Nestle Ind is 277960.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23125.3, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹23269.65

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23125.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -144.35, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Q2 results today: HUL, ITC to Nestle India — 32 companies to declare earnings on Thursday

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-today-hul-itc-to-nestle-india-32-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-thursday-11697687598771.html

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months3.28%
6 Months12.82%
YTD18.65%
1 Year19.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Nestle India Q3 preview: Expect healthy revenue, gross margin growth; updates on rural expansion strategy to be in focus

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/nestle-india-q3-preview-expect-healthy-revenue-gross-margin-growth-updates-on-rural-expansion-strategy-to-be-in-focus-11697687190241.html

19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23279.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹23317.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 23279.6. The stock has experienced a 0.16% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -38.15.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹23317.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Nestle Ind on the BSE was 911 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was 23,317.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.