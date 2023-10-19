Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares plunge as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India stock was ₹23,256.05 and the close price was ₹23,317.75. The stock reached a high of ₹23,450 and a low of ₹23,188.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹224,451.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,599 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The total volume traded on the BSE was 911 shares.
The low price of Nestle India stock today was ₹23,109 and the high price was ₹23,280.
Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 23135. The bid price is slightly higher at 23162.85, while the offer price stands at 23186.4. Both the bid and offer quantities are 40. The open interest for Nestle Ind is 277960.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23125.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -144.35, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|3.28%
|6 Months
|12.82%
|YTD
|18.65%
|1 Year
|19.99%
As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹23279.6. The stock has experienced a 0.16% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -38.15.
On the last day, the trading volume for Nestle Ind on the BSE was 911 shares. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹23,317.75.
