Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 24122 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24660 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India was 23,279.9, while the close price was 23,269.65. The stock reached a high of 24,228.75 and a low of 23,100 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 232,573.99 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is 23,599, and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 8,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is 24016.5, while the high price is 24735.5.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Nestle Ind October futures opened at 24089.85 as against previous close of 24114.4

Nestle Ind's spot price is currently at 24615.9, with a bid price of 24596.85 and an offer price of 24621.25. The offer quantity is 40, and the bid quantity is also 40. The open interest stands at 313080.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Nestle India share price hits record high after strong Q3 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

FMCG major Nestle India reported a 37.27% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at 908 crore from 661.46 crore in the same quarter last year.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/nestle-india-share-price-hits-record-high-after-strong-q3-results-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-11697774201402.html

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24660, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹24122

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 24660. There has been a 2.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 538. This indicates a positive movement in the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.58%
3 Months7.99%
6 Months17.87%
YTD23.09%
1 Year22.26%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24122, up 3.66% from yesterday's ₹23269.65

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 24,122, representing a 3.66% increase. The net change is 852.35, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹23269.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a trading volume of 8661 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 23,269.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.