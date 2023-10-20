Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India was ₹23,279.9, while the close price was ₹23,269.65. The stock reached a high of ₹24,228.75 and a low of ₹23,100 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹232,573.99 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹23,599, and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 8,661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is ₹24016.5, while the high price is ₹24735.5.
Nestle Ind's spot price is currently at 24615.9, with a bid price of 24596.85 and an offer price of 24621.25. The offer quantity is 40, and the bid quantity is also 40. The open interest stands at 313080.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
FMCG major Nestle India reported a 37.27% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹908 crore from ₹661.46 crore in the same quarter last year.
As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹24660. There has been a 2.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 538. This indicates a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.58%
|3 Months
|7.99%
|6 Months
|17.87%
|YTD
|23.09%
|1 Year
|22.26%
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹24,122, representing a 3.66% increase. The net change is 852.35, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a trading volume of 8661 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹23,269.65.
