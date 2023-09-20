Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,550.05 and closed at ₹22,614.15. The stock reached a high of ₹22,838.35 and a low of ₹22,451.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹219,446.03 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹23,390 and a low of ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.