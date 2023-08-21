Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 21668.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 21814.3 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 21,690 and closed at 21,668.5. The stock reached a high of 21,876.95 and a low of 21,452.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 210,324.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹21814.3, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹21668.5

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 21814.3. It has experienced a 0.67% percent change, with a net change of 145.8.

21 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21668.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Nestle Ind was 1464 shares. The closing price for the stock was 21668.5.

