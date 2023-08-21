Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹21,690 and closed at ₹21,668.5. The stock reached a high of ₹21,876.95 and a low of ₹21,452.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹210,324.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390, while the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.