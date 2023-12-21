Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock plummets on the market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 25092.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24997.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind Stock Price Today

Nestle Ind Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 25,750 and closed at 25,485.4. The stock had a high of 25,765.9 and a low of 25,058.95. The company has a market capitalization of 2,42,221.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25,699 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,857.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Nestle India stock is 24950 and the high price is 25174.6.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Nestle Ind December futures opened at 25184.75 as against previous close of 25189.9

Nestle India's spot price stands at 24999.75, with a bid price of 25084.75 and an offer price of 25101.4. The offer quantity is 80, while the bid quantity is 40. The open interest for Nestle India is 479960. With these figures, investors can make informed decisions about trading in Nestle India stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24997.65, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹25092.15

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 24997.65. There has been a -0.38% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -94.5.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months4.84%
6 Months9.64%
YTD28.01%
1 Year24.64%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹25092.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹25092.15

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the price is 25092.15. There has been no change in the price, with a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has stayed the same.

21 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹25485.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle Ind had a trading volume of 3857 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 25485.4.

