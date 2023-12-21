Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock plummets on the market

Nestle Ind Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹25,750 and closed at ₹25,485.4. The stock had a high of ₹25,765.9 and a low of ₹25,058.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2,42,221.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25,699 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,857.
Nestle India's spot price stands at 24999.75, with a bid price of 25084.75 and an offer price of 25101.4. The offer quantity is 80, while the bid quantity is 40. The open interest for Nestle India is 479960. With these figures, investors can make informed decisions about trading in Nestle India stocks.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|4.84%
|6 Months
|9.64%
|YTD
|28.01%
|1 Year
|24.64%
