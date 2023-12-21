Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock plummets on the market

Nestle Ind Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹25,750 and closed at ₹25,485.4. The stock had a high of ₹25,765.9 and a low of ₹25,058.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2,42,221.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25,699 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,857.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.