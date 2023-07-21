Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock surges with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 22994.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23148 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,994 and closed at 22,994.1. The stock reached a high of 23,200.55 and a low of 22,993.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 222,530.85 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23148, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23148, which represents a 0.67% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 153.9 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22994.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, a total of 213 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 22,994.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.