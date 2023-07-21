Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 22994.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23066.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India (NESTLEIND) opened at 22,994 and closed at 22,994.1. The stock reached a high of 23,200.55 and a low of 22,993.75. The market capitalization of the company is 222,816.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23066.7, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23066.7. It has experienced a 0.32% increase in value, with a net change of 72.6.

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23115.1, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23115.1. The stock has experienced a 0.53% increase, with a net change of 121. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement in recent trading.

Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23142.1, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

Nestle India's stock price is currently at 23142.1, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 148. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23123.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 23123.45 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 129.35.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹23110, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

The current stock price of Nestle India is 23,110. It has seen a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 115.9.

21 Jul 2023, 10:29 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22994.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a total volume of 263 shares and closed at a price of 22,994.1.

