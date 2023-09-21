Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 22808.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22632.05 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's open price was 22,699.95 and the close price was 22,808.55. The stock reached a high of 22,826.25 and a low of 22,600. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 218,208.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 23,390 and the 52-week low was 17,888. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 534 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22632.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹22808.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,632.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -176.5, implying a decline in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22808.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 534. The closing price for the stock was 22,808.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.