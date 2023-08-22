Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Shares Rise in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 21832.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22059.55 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 21,814 and closed at 21,832.55. The stock reached a high of 22,150 and a low of 21,800. The market capitalization of the company is 2,12,688.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22059.55, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹21832.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22059.55. The stock has experienced a 1.04% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 227.

22 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹21832.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1434. The closing price for the shares was 21,832.55.

