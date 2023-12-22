Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Nestle Ind Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹25,092.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹25,245 and a low of ₹24,736.15. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,41,800.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹25,765.9 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.