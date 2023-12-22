Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 25092.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 25079 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind Stock Price Today

Nestle Ind Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 25,092.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 25,245 and a low of 24,736.15. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,41,800.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 25,765.9 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 3,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹25079, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹25092.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 25079, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -13.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Nestle India.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹25092.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 3,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 25,092.15.

