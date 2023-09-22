Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plummet as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 22526.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22438.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,556.55 and closed at 22,677.55. The stock reached a high of 22,592.65 and a low of 22,379.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,17,341.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 23,390 and the lowest price was 17,888. The stock had a BSE volume of 957 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22438.9, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹22526.05

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22438.9, with a percent change of -0.39. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -87.15, indicating a decrease of 87.15 from the previous day's closing price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.59%
3 Months-4.51%
6 Months18.32%
YTD14.93%
1 Year20.82%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22542.1, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹22677.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,542.1. It has seen a decrease of 0.6% in its price, resulting in a net change of -135.45.

22 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22677.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle Ind BSE had a trading volume of 957 shares and closed at a price of 22,677.55.

