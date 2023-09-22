Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plummet as investors sell-off

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,556.55 and closed at ₹22,677.55. The stock reached a high of ₹22,592.65 and a low of ₹22,379.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,17,341.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹23,390 and the lowest price was ₹17,888. The stock had a BSE volume of 957 shares on that day.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22438.9, with a percent change of -0.39. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.39% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -87.15, indicating a decrease of ₹87.15 from the previous day's closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.59%
|3 Months
|-4.51%
|6 Months
|18.32%
|YTD
|14.93%
|1 Year
|20.82%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,542.1. It has seen a decrease of 0.6% in its price, resulting in a net change of -135.45.
On the last day, Nestle Ind BSE had a trading volume of 957 shares and closed at a price of ₹22,677.55.
