comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 10:00:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222.2 0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.8 -0.49%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 965.5 0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 22028 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22082.35 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 22,069.95 and closed at 22,038.15. The stock reached a high of 22,091.5 and a low of 21,904.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,12,538.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. A total of 966 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:03:27 AM IST

Nestle Ind August futures opened at 22017.25 as against previous close of 22017.9

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22045.15. The bid and offer prices are 22021.65 and 22034.8 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 40. The open interest stands at 284480.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:44:54 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22082.35, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹22028

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22082.35 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 54.35.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31:04 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months-2.2%
6 Months16.86%
YTD12.34%
1 Year13.23%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30:32 AM IST

Nestle Ind Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:08:45 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22044, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹22038.15

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22044, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small margin.

23 Aug 2023, 08:16:02 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22038.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 22,038.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App