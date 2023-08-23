Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,069.95 and closed at ₹22,038.15. The stock reached a high of ₹22,091.5 and a low of ₹21,904.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹2,12,538.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. A total of 966 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22045.15. The bid and offer prices are 22021.65 and 22034.8 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 40. The open interest stands at 284480.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22082.35 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 54.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|-2.2%
|6 Months
|16.86%
|YTD
|12.34%
|1 Year
|13.23%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22044, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small margin.
On the last day, Nestle India had a trading volume of 966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹22,038.15.
