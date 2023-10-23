Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

The opening price of Nestle India on the last day was ₹24,139.95, while the closing price was ₹24,122. The stock reached a high of ₹24,735.50 and a low of ₹24,016.50 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹2,33,968.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24,735.50, while the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 15,128 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range Nestle India stock reached a low of ₹24208.2 and a high of ₹24656.8 today.

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24446.65, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹24266.6 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹24,446.65, with a percent change of 0.74. This represents a net change of 180.05.

Top active options for Nestle Ind Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹24500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.0 (-24.53%) & ₹120.55 (-19.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹106.8 (-17.4%) & ₹27.45 (-32.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24284.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹24266.6 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹24284.55. There has been a 0.07% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 17.95.

Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 24311.7 45.1 0.19 24735.5 17888.0 234403.01 Britannia Industries 4573.7 -3.65 -0.08 5268.55 3690.9 110165.93 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1280.0 -34.2 -2.6 1462.0 851.7 46325.57 Adani Wilmar 329.4 -6.25 -1.86 730.0 327.0 42811.41

Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is ₹24,208.2, while the high price is ₹24,656.8.

Nestle Ind October futures opened at 24165.15 as against previous close of 24256.6 Nestle Ind, currently trading at a spot price of 24335, has a bid price of 24275.55 and an offer price of 24306.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 40. The stock's open interest is recorded at 257280.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Nestle Ind Live Updates NESTLE INDIA More Information

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.08% 3 Months 7.72% 6 Months 18.46% YTD 23.84% 1 Year 21.03%

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24410.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹24266.6 As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹24410.9. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 144.3.

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24342.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹24266.6 The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹24342.05. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹75.45.

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹24122 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, a total of 15,128 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹24,122.