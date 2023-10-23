Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 24266.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24446.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

The opening price of Nestle India on the last day was 24,139.95, while the closing price was 24,122. The stock reached a high of 24,735.50 and a low of 24,016.50 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 2,33,968.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 24,735.50, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 15,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

Nestle India stock reached a low of 24208.2 and a high of 24656.8 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24446.65, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹24266.6

The current stock price of Nestle India is 24,446.65, with a percent change of 0.74. This represents a net change of 180.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Nestle Ind

Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 25000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 24500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.0 (-24.53%) & 120.55 (-19.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 24000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 106.8 (-17.4%) & 27.45 (-32.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24284.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹24266.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 24284.55. There has been a 0.07% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 17.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India24311.745.10.1924735.517888.0234403.01
Britannia Industries4573.7-3.65-0.085268.553690.9110165.93
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1280.0-34.2-2.61462.0851.746325.57
Adani Wilmar329.4-6.25-1.86730.0327.042811.41
23 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Nestle India stock is 24,208.2, while the high price is 24,656.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Nestle Ind October futures opened at 24165.15 as against previous close of 24256.6

Nestle Ind, currently trading at a spot price of 24335, has a bid price of 24275.55 and an offer price of 24306.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 40. The stock's open interest is recorded at 257280.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.08%
3 Months7.72%
6 Months18.46%
YTD23.84%
1 Year21.03%
23 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24410.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹24266.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 24410.9. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 144.3.

23 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹24342.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹24266.6

The current stock price of Nestle India is 24342.05. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 75.45.

23 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹24122 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle Ind on the BSE, a total of 15,128 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 24,122.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.