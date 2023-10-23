Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

The opening price of Nestle India on the last day was ₹24,139.95, while the closing price was ₹24,122. The stock reached a high of ₹24,735.50 and a low of ₹24,016.50 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹2,33,968.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹24,735.50, while the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 15,128 shares.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹24,446.65, with a percent change of 0.74. This represents a net change of 180.05.
Top active call options for Nestle Ind at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹25000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹24500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.0 (-24.53%) & ₹120.55 (-19.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for Nestle Ind at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹24000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹23500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹106.8 (-17.4%) & ₹27.45 (-32.31%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Nestle India
|24311.7
|45.1
|0.19
|24735.5
|17888.0
|234403.01
|Britannia Industries
|4573.7
|-3.65
|-0.08
|5268.55
|3690.9
|110165.93
|Tataconsumer
|801.15
|0.55
|0.07
|861.35
|685.0
|74427.77
|Patanjali Foods
|1280.0
|-34.2
|-2.6
|1462.0
|851.7
|46325.57
|Adani Wilmar
|329.4
|-6.25
|-1.86
|730.0
|327.0
|42811.41
Nestle Ind, currently trading at a spot price of 24335, has a bid price of 24275.55 and an offer price of 24306.2. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 40. The stock's open interest is recorded at 257280.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.08%
|3 Months
|7.72%
|6 Months
|18.46%
|YTD
|23.84%
|1 Year
|21.03%
