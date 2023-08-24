Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,044 and closed slightly lower at ₹22,028. The highest price reached during the day was ₹22,249, while the lowest was ₹21,969.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹213,801.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹23,390 and a low of ₹17,888. A total of 1,222 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22287, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹22188.6
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22287, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 98.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% and the net change is ₹98.4.
Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|18.79%
|YTD
|13.14%
|1 Year
|13.03%
Nestle Ind Live Updates
NESTLE INDIA
NESTLE INDIA
Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22175, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22028
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22175 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 147.
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22028 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1222. The closing price for the day was ₹22028.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!