Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,044 and closed slightly lower at ₹22,028. The highest price reached during the day was ₹22,249, while the lowest was ₹21,969.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹213,801.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹23,390 and a low of ₹17,888. A total of 1,222 shares were traded on the BSE.

