Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,044 and closed slightly lower at ₹22,028. The highest price reached during the day was ₹22,249, while the lowest was ₹21,969.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹213,801.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹23,390 and a low of ₹17,888. A total of 1,222 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22287, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 98.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% and the net change is ₹98.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|18.79%
|YTD
|13.14%
|1 Year
|13.03%
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22175 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 147.
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1222. The closing price for the day was ₹22028.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!