Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 22188.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22287 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 22,044 and closed slightly lower at 22,028. The highest price reached during the day was 22,249, while the lowest was 21,969.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 213,801.85 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 23,390 and a low of 17,888. A total of 1,222 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22287, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹22188.6

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22287, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 98.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.44% and the net change is 98.4.

24 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months18.79%
YTD13.14%
1 Year13.03%
24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22175, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22028

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22175 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 147.

24 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22028 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1222. The closing price for the day was 22028.

