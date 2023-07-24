Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,994 and closed at ₹22,994.1. The stock reached a high of ₹23,200.55 and a low of ₹22,921.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹221,466.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 904 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle India's stock price is currently at ₹22,866.9 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -108.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the price is ₹22892.2 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -82.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of ₹82.9.
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22943.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.14, resulting in a net change of -31.4.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,970, with a percent change of -0.1% and a net change of -24.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous closing price, resulting in a net decrease of 24.1 points.
