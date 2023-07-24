Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 22975.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22866.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,994 and closed at 22,994.1. The stock reached a high of 23,200.55 and a low of 22,921.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 221,466.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 904 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22866.9, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹22975.1

Nestle India's stock price is currently at 22,866.9 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -108.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Nestle Ind Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22892.2, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹22975.1

The current data for Nestle India stock shows that the price is 22892.2 with a percent change of -0.36 and a net change of -82.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.36% and the net change is a decrease of 82.9.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22943.7, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹22975.1

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22943.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.14, resulting in a net change of -31.4.

24 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22970, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹22994.1

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,970, with a percent change of -0.1% and a net change of -24.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous closing price, resulting in a net decrease of 24.1 points.

24 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22994.1 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume of Nestle India was 904 shares, and the closing price was 22,994.1.

