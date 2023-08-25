Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind sees stock decline today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,200.1 and closed at ₹22,188.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹22,287.35 and the low was ₹22,147.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹214,774.68 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 973 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind August futures opened at 22113.05 as against previous close of 22223.4 Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22118.6 with a bid price of 22093.5 and an offer price of 22106.95. The offer quantity is 40 shares and the bid quantity is also 40 shares. The stock has an open interest of 293160.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.67% 3 Months -1.78% 6 Months 19.29% YTD 13.46% 1 Year 13.08% Share Via

