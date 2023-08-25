comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind sees stock decline today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 22239.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22163.4 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,200.1 and closed at 22,188.6. The stock's high for the day was 22,287.35 and the low was 22,147.3. The company's market capitalization is 214,774.68 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06:49 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22163.4, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹22239.35

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22,163.4, with a percentage change of -0.34%. This represents a net change of -75.95.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02:58 AM IST

Nestle Ind August futures opened at 22113.05 as against previous close of 22223.4

Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22118.6 with a bid price of 22093.5 and an offer price of 22106.95. The offer quantity is 40 shares and the bid quantity is also 40 shares. The stock has an open interest of 293160.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:47:41 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22130, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹22239.35

Nestle Ind's stock price is currently trading at 22,130 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -109.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price from the previous trading session.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:57 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.67%
3 Months-1.78%
6 Months19.29%
YTD13.46%
1 Year13.08%
25 Aug 2023, 09:33:47 AM IST

Nestle Ind Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:01:50 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22275.9, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹22188.6

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22275.9, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 87.3.

25 Aug 2023, 08:16:53 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22188.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India had a total trading volume of 973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 22,188.6.

