Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind sees stock decline today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,200.1 and closed at ₹22,188.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹22,287.35 and the low was ₹22,147.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹214,774.68 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.