Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind sees stock decline today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,200.1 and closed at ₹22,188.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹22,287.35 and the low was ₹22,147.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹214,774.68 crore. The 52-week high for Nestle India is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 973 shares.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22,163.4, with a percentage change of -0.34%. This represents a net change of -75.95.
Nestle Ind is currently trading at a spot price of 22118.6 with a bid price of 22093.5 and an offer price of 22106.95. The offer quantity is 40 shares and the bid quantity is also 40 shares. The stock has an open interest of 293160.
Nestle Ind's stock price is currently trading at ₹22,130 with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -109.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price from the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.67%
|3 Months
|-1.78%
|6 Months
|19.29%
|YTD
|13.46%
|1 Year
|13.08%
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22275.9, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 87.3.
On the last day, Nestle India had a total trading volume of 973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹22,188.6.
