Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 22975.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22842.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,900.05 and closed at ₹22,975.10. The stock reached a high of ₹23,035.75 and a low of ₹22,705.20 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹220,241.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. A total of 716 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:22:52 AM IST
