Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 22526.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22574.95 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading for Nestle India, the open price was 22,600 and the close price was 22,526.05. The highest price reached during the day was 22,631.6, while the lowest price was 22,400. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 2,17,658.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 424 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22574.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹22526.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Nestle Ind is 22,574.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.22, resulting in a net change of 48.9.

25 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22526.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nestle India on the BSE was 424 shares. The closing price of the stock was 22,526.05.

