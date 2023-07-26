comScore
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 22834 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22771.95 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 23,100.05 and closed at 22,834. The stock reached a high of 23,100.75 and a low of 22,685.25. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 219,557.39 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 23,390 and a low of 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:16:43 AM IST

Nestle Ind closed at ₹22834 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India (BSE) had a volume of 1,399 shares and closed at a price of 22,834.

