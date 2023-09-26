Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares soar in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 22645.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22690 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,532.50 and closed at 22,542.95. The stock reached a high of 22,700 and a low of 22,449.85. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 218,273.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 781.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Nestle Ind Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Nestle Ind share price update :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22690, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹22645.25

The current data of Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 22690 with a percent change of 0.2. The net change is 44.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Nestle Ind share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months-4.59%
6 Months19.84%
YTD15.47%
1 Year22.4%
26 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22638.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹22542.95

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22638.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 95.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 95.8 in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22542.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 781. The closing price for the stock was 22,542.95.

