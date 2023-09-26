Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares soar in positive trading

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,532.50 and closed at ₹22,542.95. The stock reached a high of ₹22,700 and a low of ₹22,449.85. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹218,273.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 781.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is ₹22690 with a percent change of 0.2. The net change is 44.75, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|-4.59%
|6 Months
|19.84%
|YTD
|15.47%
|1 Year
|22.4%
The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22638.75, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 95.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 95.8 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 781. The closing price for the stock was ₹22,542.95.
