Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind shares soar in positive trading

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,532.50 and closed at ₹22,542.95. The stock reached a high of ₹22,700 and a low of ₹22,449.85. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹218,273.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 781.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.