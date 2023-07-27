Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM ISTLivemint
Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 22758.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22785.6 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at ₹22,750.1 and closed at ₹22,758.35. The stock had a high of ₹22,917 and a low of ₹22,705. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹219,688.99 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹23,390 and a low of ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:13:01 AM IST
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22758.35 yesterday
On the last day, Nestle India's BSE volume was 545 shares, and the closing price was ₹22758.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!