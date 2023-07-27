Hello User
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 22758.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22785.6 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at 22,750.1 and closed at 22,758.35. The stock had a high of 22,917 and a low of 22,705. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 219,688.99 crores. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 23,390 and a low of 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22758.35 yesterday

On the last day, Nestle India's BSE volume was 545 shares, and the closing price was 22758.35.

