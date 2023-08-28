comScore
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plunge in today's trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plunge in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 22214.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22100.85 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle IndPremium
Nestle Ind

Nestle India's stock opened at 22,202 and closed at 22,239.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 22,250.90 and a low of 22,117.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 213,585.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:00:10 AM IST

Nestle Ind August futures opened at 21980.2 as against previous close of 22131.6

Nestle India's spot price is currently at 22096.35, with a bid price of 22037.0 and an offer price of 22061.1. There is a bid quantity of 40 and an offer quantity of 40. The open interest stands at 282160.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 09:43:59 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22100.85, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹22214.55

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22100.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -113.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Nestle Ind Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:04:56 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22152.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹22239.35

The current stock price of Nestle Ind is 22152.55, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -86.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company.

28 Aug 2023, 08:23:58 AM IST

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22239.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 442. The closing price of the stock on this day was 22,239.35.

