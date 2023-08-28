Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plunge in today's trading session

Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,202 and closed at ₹22,239.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹22,250.90 and a low of ₹22,117.35. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹213,585.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 442 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Nestle Ind August futures opened at 21980.2 as against previous close of 22131.6 Nestle India's spot price is currently at 22096.35, with a bid price of 22037.0 and an offer price of 22061.1. There is a bid quantity of 40 and an offer quantity of 40. The open interest stands at 282160.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22100.85, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹22214.55 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22100.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -113.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22152.55, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹22239.35 The current stock price of Nestle Ind is ₹22152.55, with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -86.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of the company. Share Via

Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22239.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 442. The closing price of the stock on this day was ₹22,239.35. Share Via