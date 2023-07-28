Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock drops in trading today

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,899 and closed at ₹22,804.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹22,899 and the low was ₹22,081.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹215,302.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 4,639 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22277, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹22329.4
Based on the current data of Nestle India stock, the price is ₹22,277, which represents a percent change of -0.23. The net change is -52.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and the value has decreased by ₹52.4.
Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22330.6, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹22804.45
According to the current data, Nestle Ind stock has a price of ₹22330.6. The percent change is -2.08, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -473.85.
Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22804.45 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 4639 shares and closed at a price of ₹22804.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!