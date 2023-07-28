Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 22329.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22277 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 22,899 and closed at 22,804.45. The stock's high for the day was 22,899 and the low was 22,081.75. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 215,302.08 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 4,639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Nestle Ind share price NSE Live :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22277, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹22329.4

Based on the current data of Nestle India stock, the price is 22,277, which represents a percent change of -0.23. The net change is -52.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and the value has decreased by 52.4.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22330.6, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹22804.45

According to the current data, Nestle Ind stock has a price of 22330.6. The percent change is -2.08, indicating a decrease in value, and the net change is -473.85.

28 Jul 2023, 08:26 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22804.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a volume of 4639 shares and closed at a price of 22804.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.