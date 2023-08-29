Hello User
Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 22214.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22000 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at a price of 22,188.5. The closing price was 22,214.55. The stock reached a high of 22,188.5 and a low of 21,995.45. The market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22000, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹22214.55

The current stock price of Nestle India is 22000. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.97, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -214.55, suggesting a decline in value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22214.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a total volume of 1162 shares. The closing price for the stock was 22,214.55.

