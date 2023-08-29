Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

On the last day of trading, Nestle India opened at a price of ₹22,188.5. The closing price was ₹22,214.55. The stock reached a high of ₹22,188.5 and a low of ₹21,995.45. The market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 1162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Nestle India is ₹22000. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.97, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -214.55, suggesting a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a total volume of 1162 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹22,214.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!