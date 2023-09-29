Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nestle Ind share price Today Live Updates : Nestle Ind stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 22862.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22634.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, the open price for Nestle India was 23,098.95, while the close price was 22,862.7. The stock reached a high of 23,098.95 and a low of 22,450.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently at 218,233.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390, while the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Today :Nestle Ind trading at ₹22634.65, down -1% from yesterday's ₹22862.7

The current data for Nestle Ind stock shows that the stock price is 22634.65. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -228.05, implying a decrease of 228.05.

29 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22862.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nestle India had a trading volume of 1214 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 22862.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.