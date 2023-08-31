Hello User
Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Nestle Ind stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 22068.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22196.75 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle Ind stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle Ind

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at 22,160 and closed at 22,068.9. The stock reached a high of 22,250 and a low of 21,983.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently 214,011.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 23,390 and the 52-week low is 17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 681 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Nestle Ind share price Live :Nestle Ind closed at ₹22068.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Nestle India on the BSE, a total of 681 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 22,068.9.

