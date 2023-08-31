Nestle Ind Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹22,160 and closed at ₹22,068.9. The stock reached a high of ₹22,250 and a low of ₹21,983.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Nestle India is currently ₹214,011.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹23,390 and the 52-week low is ₹17,888. The BSE volume for the day was 681 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
