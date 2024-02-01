Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Nestle India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 2493.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2505.5 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Nestle India was 2512.85, the close price was 2493.25, the high price was 2512.85, and the low price was 2481.5. The market capitalization of Nestle India was 241,569.58 crore. The 52-week high was 2770.75, and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 32,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2493.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Nestle India shares on the BSE was 32,436. The closing price of the shares was 2,493.25.

