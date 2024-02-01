Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Nestle India was ₹2512.85, the close price was ₹2493.25, the high price was ₹2512.85, and the low price was ₹2481.5. The market capitalization of Nestle India was ₹241,569.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for Nestle India was 32,436 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2493.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Nestle India shares on the BSE was 32,436. The closing price of the shares was ₹2,493.25.