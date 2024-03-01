Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks on the Rise Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2560.3 and closed at ₹2569.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹2607.1 and the low was ₹2548. The market capitalization stood at ₹250,478.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2770.75 and the 52-week low was ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 17,526 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|-1.02%
|6 Months
|18.08%
|YTD
|-2.33%
|1 Year
|38.25%
Nestle India stock is currently trading at ₹2597.9, with a percent change of 1.12% and a net change of 28.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
On the last day, Nestle India traded a volume of 17526 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹2569.1.
