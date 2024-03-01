Hello User
Nestle India share price Today Live Updates : Nestle India Stocks on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 2569.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2597.9 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : Nestle India's stock opened at 2560.3 and closed at 2569.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 2607.1 and the low was 2548. The market capitalization stood at 250,478.39 crore. The 52-week high was 2770.75 and the 52-week low was 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 17,526 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Nestle India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months-1.02%
6 Months18.08%
YTD-2.33%
1 Year38.25%
01 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST Nestle India share price Today :Nestle India trading at ₹2597.9, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹2569.1

Nestle India stock is currently trading at 2597.9, with a percent change of 1.12% and a net change of 28.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

01 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2569.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Nestle India traded a volume of 17526 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 2569.1.

