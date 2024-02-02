Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at ₹2524.85 and closed at ₹2505.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2524.85, while the lowest price recorded was ₹2462.5. The market capitalization of Nestle India is ₹238007.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2770.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 21639 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2505.5 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Nestle India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,639. The closing price of these shares was ₹2505.5.