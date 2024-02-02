Hello User
Nestle India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Nestle India stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 2505.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2468.55 per share. Investors should monitor Nestle India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nestle India Stock Price Today

Nestle India Share Price Today : On the last day, Nestle India's stock opened at 2524.85 and closed at 2505.5. The highest price reached during the day was 2524.85, while the lowest price recorded was 2462.5. The market capitalization of Nestle India is 238007.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2770.75, and the 52-week low is 1788.8. The BSE volume for the day was 21639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Nestle India share price Live :Nestle India closed at ₹2505.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Nestle India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,639. The closing price of these shares was 2505.5.

